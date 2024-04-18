Joe Kramek named as new World Shipping Council president and CEO Written by Nick Blenkey









The board of the World Shipping Council (WSC), which represents the liner shipping industry, has appointed Joe Kramek as the WSC’s new president and CEO, succeeding John Butler on his retirement at the end of July.

Kramek previously served as the WSC’s director of U.S. government relations. His professional experience includes twenty-eight years service as a commissioned officer with the U.S. Coast Guard, where he spent time at sea and as the Chief of Maritime, International, and Environmental Law, leading the U.S. delegation to IMO’s Legal Committee during his Coast Guard tenure.

Acknowledging the role played by retiring president and CEO John Butler, Kramek expressed gratitude for his predecessor’s extraordinary contributions.

“I am deeply honored to assume the role of president and CEO at the World Shipping Council, building on the foundation laid by John Butler. Together with the dedicated team at WSC, Kramek said. “I look forward to addressing the evolving needs of the shipping industry and continue driving positive change.”

Butler has served as WSC president & CEO of the WSC since 2015, originally joining as its general counsel in 2010.

“It has been a privilege to lead the World Shipping Council during a time of significant growth and complexity in the maritime sector,” said Butler. “I am confident that with Joe’s extensive experience and committed leadership, WSC will continue to flourish and develop even further, and I wish him, and the entire team continued success in the years ahead.”

Butler and Kramel will work closely together in the months ahead to execute the succession that will see Kramek to assume the duties of President & CEO on August 1, 2024.