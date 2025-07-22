Everllence sustainability report: 63% cut in emissions from own production

Everllence (formerly MAN Energy Solutions) has made its corporate responsibility transparent with the publication of its sustainability report for FY 2024. The company notes that the report shows concrete progress, including a 63% reduction in CO2 emissions from its own global production, compared to 2018.

At the heart of the report is Everllence’s revised sustainability strategy, built on three core pillars: “Decarbonization is our business” encompasses the company’s solutions that help customers reduce emissions in energy-intensive sectors such as shipping, energy, and industry. “Nature” stands for responsible resource use, emission reductions at production sites, and the protection of biodiversity. The third pillar, “People and Society”, brings together initiatives for good working conditions, diversity, and social responsibility.

This strategic realignment is based on a double materiality analysis, incorporating external perspectives and additional topics and data to enhance transparency in reporting.

“With our sustainability strategy, we are explicitly taking responsibility for the environment and society, embedding this commitment into our corporate strategy, ‘Moving big things to zero.’ Decarbonizing the global economy is our business” said Everllence CEO Dr. Uwe Lauber,. “We firmly believe that sustainability and climate protection are key drivers of transformation for German mechanical engineering and the German economy.”

Progress across all three strategic areas

As a leading provider of decarbonization solutions, Everllence supports key industries in reducing hard-to-abate emissions. These products are expected to account for at least half of the company’s revenue by 2030; in 2024, 15% of incoming orders were already attributable to green tech. A striking example is the large-scale heat pump in Esbjerg, Denmark, which Everllence has successfully commissioned. It replaces a coal-fired power plant, supplies 25,000 households with climate-neutral district heating, and reduces CO2 emissions by 120,000 tons annually.

Everllence also aims to halve its own production-related CO2 emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2) by 2030. This target has already been exceeded: compared to the 2018 baseline, and emissions have been reduced by 63%. Overall, the company’s greenhouse-gas footprint improved by 13% year-on-year, despite nearly constant energy consumption and production hours. This corresponds to a reduction of 6,147 tons of CO2 achieved through energy efficiency measures, a switch to carbon-neutral energy sources, and expanded capacity for self-generated solar power.

Dr. Johanna Rauchenberger, vice president quality, HSE, sustainability & product safety, said: “By far the greatest leverage for climate protection comes from the use of our products and solutions by our customers. A single containership powered by LNG instead of conventional fuel can reduce its climate-damaging emissions by up to 30%. If it runs on an alternative fuel like ammonia, it emits no CO2 at all. We track these so-called ‘Scope 4’ emissions and will incorporate them into our future corporate responsibility reporting. We’re also proud to have significantly reduced the CO2 emissions generated during the manufacturing of these products in our own facilities — exceeding our targets in this area.”

Dietmar Pinkernell, head of sustainability & product safety, added: “Staying on track to meet our 2030 reduction targets remains a challenge —especially due to factors like the availability of alternative fuels and our own growth. But we are already in a strong position and will continue to push our initiatives forward with determination.”

A standout initiative from the company’s workplace health management program is “Frauengesundheit er#leben” (English: “experience women’s health”), which received the Human Resources Excellence Award in 2024. The campaign promotes the well-being of female employees by providing targeted knowledge on gender-specific health challenges through workshops, lectures, and personalized health assessments.