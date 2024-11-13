BWMS: Erma First acquires Echoclor

With the IMO Ballast Water Management Convention in force since 2017, the majority of the world fleet is now equipped and the BWMS retrofit market is nearing saturation. Inevitably that will produce consolidation in the market and, in line with that trend, Perama, Greece-headquartered Erma First reports that it has successfully completed the acquisition of North Haven, Conn.-headquartered Ecochlor, Inc.

Erma First says the acquisition broadens the range of ultra-efficient ballast water treatment systems decarbonization solutions and related services under its umbrella and consolidates its status as one of the world’s largest BWTS providers.

“Erma First Group is dedicated to protecting and preserving the marine ecosystem by continuously developing and expanding its portfolio of innovative and future-proof environmental protection solutions,” said Erma First Group president Eleni Polychronopoulou. “Over the last 15 years, Erma First Group has secured its reputation as a trusted BWTS partner, working closely with customers around the world to ensure access to the highest-quality services and solutions. A crucial part of our success has been our continuous investment in providing the best BWTS solutions, both through organic growth and acquisitions such as this, while simultaneously supporting customers before, during and after installation.”

Ecochlor’s BWTS portfolio comprises a filtration- and ClO2-based system and two versions of the EcoOne solution. The first is a filterless system that uses ClO2 alone and consumes just 10–20 kilowatts of power even at very-high flow rates. The second hybrid system deploys either a two-step filtration and ClO2 process or filterless ClO2-based operations only, depending on shipowner requirements.

The Ecochlor BWTS secured its market position by using a low dose of its proprietary chlorine dioxide (ClO2) solution, the EcoBlue, to treat ballast water in a highly efficient one- or two-step process. EcoBlue is the only chemical globally to be approved for use in Ecochlor systems under IMO and USCG Type Approval Certificates, which means that compliance is guaranteed for every operation, as well as compliance with IMO and USCG discharge standards. Apart from ensuring compliance, EcoBlue secures safe operation of the BWTS in accordance with the maker’s operational manual and the BWTS warranty remains valid. Erma First Group says that its global reach will srengthen the system’s established chemical resupply and service network, which supports optimal Ecochlor BWTS performance wherever vessels sail. In addition to that, the use of Erma First Group genuine spare parts safeguards the flawless, efficient and effective operation of every BWTS, prolonging its lifecycle without compromises, while reassures the warranty validity and full compliance with IMO and USCG Type Approvals.

Konstantinos Stampedakis, co-founder and managing director, Erma First Group emphasized that all installed Ecochlor systems were eligible for continuation of certified service post-acquisition, subject to verification that clients’ prior maintenance used original spare parts and EcoBlue.

“We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Ecochlor in a move that consolidates our position as a world-leading provider of BWTS and our continuing growth as a one-stop shop for green ship operations,” said Stampedakis. “By combining the portfolios and service capabilities of Erma First Group and Ecochlor, the acquisition extends our reach as a future-proof partner equipped to help shipping meet its environmental obligations.”