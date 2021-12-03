Sembcorp Marine’s LMG Marin to design green ammonia tanker

Sembcorp Marine reports that its Bergen, Norway-based subsidiary, LMG Marin AS is to design the world’s first tanker to be both fueled by green ammonia and carry it as fuel.

The tanker, the MS Green Ammonia, is being built for Grieg Edge, the dedicated innovation unit of the Grieg Maritime Group. Powered by green ammonia, the zero-emission vessel will transport and distribute green ammonia fuel from a production facility in Berlevåg, Norway, to one of the world’s northernmost inhabited areas, the Svalbard archipelago between mainland Norway and the North Pole. The green ammonia will replace coal-fired power.

Conventional ammonia, or gray ammonia, is manufactured by mixing hydrogen and atmospheric nitrogen under pressure, with the production of every tonne of gray ammonia producing two tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2), negating the green benefits of using ammonia as fuel. In contrast, green ammonia is produced with hydrogen derived from water electrolysis powered by renewable sources of energy such as wind and solar, making it an environmentally-friendly fuel.

“LMG Marin is pleased to be selected by Grieg Edge to provide design services for MS Green Ammonia,” said LMG Marin managing director Torbjørn Bringedal. “We appreciate the opportunity to work with Grieg Edge which is at the forefront of developing new business opportunities within the maritime industry with sustainability as a prerequisite.”

Sembcorp Marine President and CEO Wong Weng Sun noted that LMG Marin will be able to leverage the Group’s integrated marine and offshore engineering capabilities, deep R&D domain expertise and technological bench strength in designing and building high-performance and specialized vessels.”

Sembcorp Marine is a founding member of the Global Center for Maritime Decarbonization (GCMD).

“The world’s energy transition is underway and the marine industry has been proactive in driving the industry forward towards a greener future,” said Wong. “This exciting period of change also opens up new business possibilities and opportunities. Sembcorp Marine is determined to leverage its deep engineering expertise and state- of-the-art facilities to create green waves for a more sustainable offshore and marine industry, globally.”