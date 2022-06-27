Knud E. Hansen joins wind-powered RO/RO project

Sweden’s Wallenius Marine has signed an agreement with Danish naval architectural consultancy Knud E. Hansen that will see the firm join the Orcelle Wind project as naval architects.

Using wind as its main form of propulsion, Orcelle Wind will be a full-size Roll-On/Roll-Off ship with a capacity to carry 7,000 cars along with breakbulk and rolling equipment. At 220 meters long and with a height to the top of its wing sails of around 100 meters – depending on ultimate sail design – it would be the largest sailing vessel in the world. If all goes to plan, the first Orcelle Wind will enter service in 2026.

The vessel will operate at speeds of 10-12 knots under sail that can be increased with its supplemental power system.

The vessel is designed to reduce emissions by as much as 90% compared with conventionally propelled ships.