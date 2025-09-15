Weeks wins $38.8M USACE Morgan City dredging contract

Weeks Marine Inc., Covington, La., has been awarded a firm-fixed-price contract for cutterhead dredging services. Work will be performed in Morgan City, La., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 24, 2025. The amount of this action is $21,181,000, with a total cumulative face value of $38,824,000.

Bids were solicited via the internet with three received.

Fiscal 2025 civil construction funds in the amount of $21,181,000 were obligated at the time of the award.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, is the contracting activity (W912P8-25-C-0022).

Established in 1919, the Weeks organization includes three subsidiaries and specializes in marine construction, dredging, marine services, tunneling and aggregates, combined with the best-in-class equipment. At the start of 2023, the Weeks organization was acquired by Kiewit Corporation to become wholly-owned subsidiaries of Kiewit.