Vane gets $27 million mod to USTRANSCOM contract

U.S. Transportation Command has awarded Vane Line Bunkering LLC, Curtis Bay, Md., a contract modification (P00031) with a face value of $27,172,532. Exercise of the option period provides continued transportation of bulk jet fuel and marine diesel by tug and barge for the Defense Logistics Agency-Energy.

The location of performance includes ports and points along the U.S. Atlantic coast, as well as inland and coastal waterways from Texas to Maine, and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The modification of this firm-fixed-price contract brings its cumulative face value to $137,563,748.

The option period of performance is from Sept. 1, 2024, to Aug. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2024 defense working capital funds will be obligated. The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.