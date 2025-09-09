USACE selects eight companies for $50M St. Louis District dredging projec

The St. Louis Engineer District has selected eight companies that will compete for each order of a $50 million firm-fixed-price contract for operations and maintenance dredging for the St. Louis District.

The companies are:

Viking Dredging LLC , Houston, Texas (W912P9-25-D-0014);

, Houston, Texas (W912P9-25-D-0014); Dubuque Barge and Fleeting Service Co , Dubuque, Iowa (W912P9-25-D-0015);

, Dubuque, Iowa (W912P9-25-D-0015); Magruder Construction Co. Inc. , Eolia, Missouri (W912P9-25-D-0016);

, Eolia, Missouri (W912P9-25-D-0016); Ahtna-Brennan JV LLC ,Irvine, California (W912P9-25-D-0017);

,Irvine, California (W912P9-25-D-0017); Jackson D Summers, Missouri Valley, Iowa (W912P9-25-D-0018);

Missouri Valley, Iowa (W912P9-25-D-0018); King Co. Inc., Holland, Michigan (W912P9-25-D-0019);

Holland, Michigan (W912P9-25-D-0019); Next Generation Logistics LLC, New Orleans, Louisiana (W912P9-25-D-0020);

New Orleans, Louisiana (W912P9-25-D-0020); Davinroy Mechanical Contractor Inc. Belleville, Illinois (W912P9-25-D-0021).

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 7, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, is the contracting activity.