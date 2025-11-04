The Great Lakes Towing Company and Great Lakes Shipyard make leadership promotions

The Cleveland, Ohio-based Great Lakes Group has announced the promotions of two long-time leaders. Gregg Thauvette has been promoted from executive vice president to president at The Great Lakes Towing Company, where he will continue to oversee all harbor towing and fleet operations across more than 40 U.S. ports throughout the Great Lakes. Thomas Rigolo has been promoted from executive vice president to president at Great Lakes Shipyard, where he will continue to oversee all aspects of shipyard operations, including vessel construction, repair,and maintenance.

Great Lakes Group says that, with decades of maritime experience, Thauvette has been a driving force behind the Towing Company’s continued success and growth. He has spearheaded key initiatives such as the fleet renewal program, significantly enhancing the safety, sustainability, and reliability of the Company’s operations. He is also known for fostering strong, long-term customer relationships; working closely with vessel owners, operators, and industry partners to ensure exceptional service and responsiveness across all ports.

Rigolo has been instrumental in the shipyard’s continued modernization and expansion, managing complex commercial and government projects while enhancing the dhipyard’s service capabilities to meet the needs of Great Lakes operators. Under his leadership, Great Lakes Shipyard has strengthened its reputation as a trusted, full-service repair and construction facility known for quality, efficiency, and craftsmanship.

“With Gregg leading the Towing division and Tom heading the Shipyard, both companies are well- positioned to continue their long-standing legacy of service, innovation, and leadership throughout the Great Lakes maritime industry,” says the Great Lakes Group.