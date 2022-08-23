Silt build up closes Jerry F. Costello Lock

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, reports that the Jerry F. Costello Lock closed to traffic on August 19 when it could no longer close its downstream miter gates due to silt and debris build up on the lock sill and chamber.

Contracted divers were utilized to remove underwater obstructions, but the issue with the gate persists.

Crews from the St. Louis District’s M/V Pathfinder were on site today, Aug. 23, to excavate silt that is preventing the gates from properly closing.

“Our goal at the Jerry F. Costello Lock and Dam is to maintain reliable navigation to the region. After assessing the findings of the dive inspection, the St. Louis District’s Mechanical Dredging crew is actively working to safely reopen the lock as soon as possible,” Courtney Wilson, Operations manager for Carlyle Lake and Kaskaskia River Project said.

According to the USACE, the Jerry F. Costello Lock and Dam (formerly the Kaskaskia Lock and Dam) is located in Modoc, Ill., on the Kaskaskia River at the confluence of the Mississippi River at river mile 117. Traffic on the river varies from barge traffic carrying grain, slag, coiled steel, etc. to small recreational pleasure craft. The lock and dam also provides an opportunity for safe harbor for those wishing to tie off away from the Mississippi River.