Port of Savannah to add 12 more Konecranes RTGs

The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) has ordered 12 Konecranes RTGs (rubber tire gantry cranes) for the Port of Savannah. When these cranes are working, the Port of Savannah will operate a fleet of 234 Konecranes RTGs. Konecranes booked the order in third quarter 2022, and the cranes will be delivered by the end of 2024.

The Port of Savannah’s Garden City Terminal is the fastest-growing container terminal in North America. The port already operates 198 Konecranes RTGs with another 24 on order, making it the largest RTG fleet in the U.S. The current order will bring the Savannah fleet to 234 RTGs.

The GPA is experiencing significant growth, moving an all-time monthly high of 528,300 TEUs in July.

“Our expansion program is proceeding well, and this order for 12 Konecranes RTGs will support our productivity and continuing growth,” said GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch. “Konecranes is our go-to partner for container handling equipment and has been for over 25 years.”

Jussi Suhonen, VP, regional sales, port solutions, at Konecranes said: “The Port of Savannah is an American success story for the state of Georgia and the entire USA. The Port of Savannah and Konecranes have been growing together in a mutually beneficial relationship, which continues with this RTG delivery.”

The 12 RTGs on order are diesel-electric units, but have a built-in readiness for electric operation via cable reels. They are high-performance, 16-wheel RTGs with a lifting capacity of 40 tons, a stacking height of 1-over-5, and a stacking width of 6 plus truck lane wide. They will be equipped with Konecranes’ active load control system, which prevents container sway. The auto-steering feature is included, which keeps the cranes on a pre-programmed, straight driving path. They willalso have Konecranes’ Truconnect remote monitoring system.