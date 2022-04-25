Port of Corpus Christi names Takizawa director of trade development

The Port of Corpus Christi Authority has named Marcelo “Yudi” Takizawa as its director of trade development. Takizawa, who comes to the port authority from Vopak, has more than 20 years of commercial business and market development experience in the energy and marine transportation sectors.

In his new role, Takizawa will oversee all business and trade development initiatives for the port, including market development, management of customer relationships, new project initiatives and product diversification.

“I am excited at the opportunity to join the Port of Corpus Christi, especially as it celebrates 100 years since it was established,” said Yudi Takizawa. “I look forward to working with staff, port commissioners and our customers to foster greater economic growth for the Coastal Bend region.”

Takizawa spent 14 years with Vopak, most recently as commercial manager of Vopak Industrial Infrastructure (a joint venture between Vopak and BlackRock). Prior to that, he acted as the regional marketing and business development manager for Vopak Americas in Houston. He began his tenure with Vopak in Brazil in 2008, tasked with developing the market intelligence department. Before joining Vopak, Takizawa held positions with Brazilian company Duratex S.A. (DEXCO), where he worked for nearly 10 years

“Yudi brings a fresh perspective and a breadth of international business experience we certainly need with our expanding role in the global marketplace,” said Port of Corpus Christi CEO Sean Strawbridge. “Adding a thoughtful and seasoned business development executive of Yudi’s caliber strengthens our ability to positively maintain our existing customer relationships, while attracting new partnerships and new opportunities in the dynamic markets we serve.”