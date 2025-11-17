Port NOLA appoints Morten Møller Jensen as COO

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) has appointed Morten Møller Jensen as chief operating officer (COO). In that role, he will oversee all port operations, with direct responsibility for the day-to-day management and successful delivery of the Louisiana International Terminal (LIT) project.

With more than four decades of global experience in shipping, logistics, and port management, Jensen most recently served as terminal investment director at Geneva-based Terminal Investment Ltd. (TiL), whose shareholders are Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Global Infrastructure Partners (which is part of BlackRock) and GIC (Government of Singapore Investment Corporation).

Port NOLA says that TiL is one of its operating and financial partners in the Louisiana International Terminal and that Jensen’s direct knowledge of the project and the partnership will bring unique value to its to its successful realization.

Jensen has previously held senior executive roles across the world, including serving as CEO of Medlog USA, CEO of MSC’s Mexico & Central America region. He has also held managing director positions with MSC in Sweden and Paraguay, as well as with Maersk in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Earlier in his career, he was COO at Norden in Denmark and managing director for APM Terminals Southern Africa.

“Morten’s deep experience in both operations and international business development makes him exceptionally qualified to help guide Port NOLA through this critical chapter in our history,” said Beth Branch, Port NOLA president & CEO and New Orleans Public Belt (NOPB) CEO. “As we advance the Louisiana International Terminal, his leadership and global perspective will be invaluable in strengthening Louisiana’s role as a premier gateway for global trade.”

“It’s an honor to join Port NOLA during this pivotal chapter,” Jensen said. “The Louisiana International Terminal will be a catalyst for expanding Louisiana’s leadership in international commerce. I’m eager to work alongside the port’s exceptional team and partners to bring this vital project to life.”.