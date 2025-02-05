Port Halifax wins Green Shipping Corridor funding

Transport Canada has awarded the Port of Halifax, Nova Scotia, up to CAD 22.5 million, under the Green Shipping Corridor Program, to accelerate development of the Halifax – Hamburg green shipping corridor by:

preparing to host, and potentially refuel, alternative fuel-powered vessels;

establishing a hydrogen production facility;

electrifying port equipment to reduce emissions; and

acquiring an electric rail locomotive and launching an incentive program to shift freight traffic from road to rail.

$2.5 million for the ship to shore crane Infrastructure project, under the National Trade Corridors fund, to relieve supply chain congestion, expand terminal capacity, and increase speed and efficiency when servicing larger vessels at the Port of Halifax.

Transport Canada says that the investment in clean port operations and infrastructure collectively enhances supply chain efficiency by relieving congestion at the port. By improving terminal capacity and optimizing operations through modernized infrastructure, these initiatives will streamline logistics and facilitate the smooth movement of goods, ultimately supporting economic growth and job creation within Nova Scotia’s maritime sector.

“Our ports are essential to global trade and to Canada’s economy. By investing in green shipping corridors, supply chain infrastructure, and clean technologies, we’re taking decisive action to reduce emissions,” said Canada’s Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, Anita Anand. “Together, we’re building a sustainable future for transportation, while supporting jobs and driving economic growth in Nova Scotia and beyond.”

“This is an important project supporting the future for the port and our competitiveness,” said Fulvio Fracassi, president and CEO of the Halifax Port Authority. “As the global shipping industry continues to take steps to decarbonize, we need to be prepared for the transition. We’re pleased to have been awarded this funding and look forward to embarking on next steps. Thank you to Transport Canada for supporting the Port of Halifax and its partners.”