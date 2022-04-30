NAWE selects next president

Robert W. Murray has been selected to lead the National Association of Waterfront Employers (NAWE) as its next president effective May 19, 2022. He will work with current NAWE president, Lauren Brand, through the end of June to ensure a smooth transition.

Murray has ten years’ experience as a strategic policy and political advisor to Senator Roger Wicker (R. Miss.) and was the lead strategist for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. He also worked on the FY20 Water Resources Development Act (WRDA), which includes U.S. Army Corps of Engineers funding for port dredging efforts – a key program for NAWE’s members.

Doug Morgante, vice president of government relations at Maersk Inc. North America and chair of NAWE said, “We’re proud to welcome Robert Murray as the incoming president of the National Association of Waterfront Employers. The maritime industry is vital to our nation’s supply chain, which is critical to our economy. NAWE is a voice for the maritime industry, and Rob’s experience and knowledge of Capitol Hill will be valuable as we advocate on behalf of the maritime industry in Washington. D.C. We would also like to thank Lauren Brand for her leadership as president and wish her a happy retirement.”