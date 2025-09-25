Port Houston names Eric Casey its COO, Parker Harrison its CLO

Following a nationwide search, Port Houston has made two key leadership appointments, naming Eric Casey its chief operating officer (COO) and Parker Harrison as as its Incoming chief legal officer (CLO).

Casey brings with him extensive experience in port operations and logistics. He previously served as executive vice president, global ports at Cold Summit Development, and held leadership roles including CEO of the Port of Wilmington, DE, and vice president at Virginia International Terminals. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran with 26 years of service, Casey also held director-level roles at Maersk Line, where he led initiatives in operations, emerging markets, and business development.

“Port Houston plays a pivotal role in global trade and is essential to the economic strength of our region and the nation,” said Casey. “I’m honored to join the team and look forward to building on its strong operational foundation for continued growth and long-term success.”

Casey holds an MBA from the Mason School of Business at the College of William and Mary, a bachelor of science degree in agricultural economics from Ohio State University, Lean certification from the University of Michigan, and a Six Sigma Master Black Belt from Texas Tech University.

He succeeds long-time COO Tom Heidt, who retired earlier this year.

Parker Harrison is a leader in maritime law, enterprise risk management, and insurance. She joins Port Houston from Crowley Maritime, where she served most recently as chief legal and risk officer and corporate secretary. Harrison has successfully led complex legal matters and regulatory initiatives, and earlier in her career, she managed global liability claims at Shipowners’ Claims Bureau, Inc., managers of the American Steamship Owners Mutual P&I Club. She also practiced admiralty and maritime law at Chaffe McCall, LLP.

“Port Houston is a driving force in the maritime industry and a key contributor to the national economy,” said Harrison. “I’m thrilled to join the team and support its mission as we navigate complex legal and regulatory challenges and pursue strategic growth.”

Harrison holds a juris doctor, magna cum laude, from Tulane Law School, where she earned a Certificate in Maritime Law and was awarded the Lemle Kelleher Award in Admiralty. She also completed the civil law curriculum. Harrison earned both a master of arts in Italian and a bachelor of arts in Italian and German from the University of Virginia.

She will assume the CLO role from Erik Eriksson, who plans to retire in the coming months.

“I am thrilled Eric and Parker have joined the Port Houston team. Their expertise and leadership reflect our commitment to investing in top-tier talent to support the continued growth and future of our port and maritime economic development,” said CEO Charlie Jenkins. “Eric and Parker are exceptional individuals, and I am confident their contributions will drive meaningful progress for our organization and the region.”

“We are grateful for the leadership and lasting contributions of both Tom Heidt and Erik Eriksson,” added Jenkins. “Their dedication helped shape Port Houston, and as we welcome new leaders, we remain focused on the future. We are building on a strong foundation to drive continued growth along the Houston Ship Channel.”