Moran launches first of new class tug

New Canann, Conn.-headquartered Moran Towing Co.’s newest tug, the William E Moran, has entered service in New York, bringing enhanced capability and performance to the company’s evolving fleet. As the first vessel in Moran’s next-generation class, the tug is designed to meet the demands of modern port operations, support customer needs, and advance goals for safety, efficiency and environmental responsibility. The next-generation tugs will be among the largest in Moran’s fleet, underscoring the company’s continued focus on delivering safe, reliable and innovative maritime solutions.

Built by Master Boat Builders in Coden, Ala., and designed by Robert Allan Ltd., the William E Moran belongs to the RApport 2800 series. This modern ASD tractor tug is engineered for high-performance escort and ship assist operations. Measuring 92 feet in length with a 40-foot beam, the vessel delivers over 80 metric tons of bollard pull. It is equipped to manage the increasing size and complexity of vessels calling at U.S. ports with precision and control.

“These tugs represent a leap forward in our ongoing commitment to providing best-in-class maritime solutions,” said Sean Perreault, COO, maritime services. “Through our collaboration with Master Boat Builders and Robert Allan Ltd., we have leveraged our design expertise to create vessels that deliver exceptional performance and compliance while offering adaptability to meet our customers’ evolving demands.”

The William E Moran is ABS Escort-rated and powered by Tier IV Caterpillar 3516E engines, producing a combined 6,770 horsepower. It is LEV (Low Emission Vessel) certified, significantly reducing NOx emissions and supporting Moran’s long-term sustainability goals. The tug features twin Z-drive propulsion units for enhanced maneuverability and operational precision.

Crew safety and well-being were central to the vessel’s design. The Wiliam E Moran includes expanded accommodations, improved working spaces, and modern on-board systems. The vessel features a fully integrated Rose Point Electronic Chart System for precision navigation and Starlink satellite connectivity to ensure uninterrupted communications and data access across all operating conditions.

The arrival of the William E Moran is part of Moran’s broader fleet renewal strategy. Additional vessels in this class are under construction and expected to deliver later this year.