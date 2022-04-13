USACE: Cheatham Lock closure ahead

The Nashville Engineer District has issued a public notice advising that Cheatham Lock at Cumberland River Mile 148.7 will be closed to navigation beginning at 0600 16 May 2022 and continuing through 05 August 2022 due to repairs on upper gates and culvert valves. There will be temporary openings to allow navigation passage during the listed phases shown below. During these temporary openings there will not be any restriction.

Advising customers of the lock closure, American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL) says that this will be of special interest to customers that have freight moving in or out of Nashville.

“Although we don’t know what the delays will amount to, customers could expect some barges to be delayed 2 weeks, or more, due to the impact of this closure,” ACBL says in a letter to dry freight customers.

ACBL says that the lock closure means it will be billing for delays. More on what those charges will be HERE