The Shearer Group adds to team

Mechanical engineer Ethan Johnson has joined Houston-headquartered The Shearer Group Inc. (TSGI), a leading naval architecture specialist in the design of inland towboats, ferries and barges.

Johnson graduated from the University of Houston with a Master of Science in mechanical engineering, specializing in continuum mechanics, fluid dynamics, convection heat transfer, and nonlinear controls. For his undergraduate research project, he created an energy recovery system for thermal losses within transformers.

Johnson is a registered engineer-in-training in the state of Texas and holds a U.S. Coast Guard Second Assistant Engineer License – Unlimited in Motors as well as a U.S. Coast Guard Third Assistant Engineer License – Unlimited in Steam and Gas Turbine. He is also an EPA Section 608 Certified Universal Technician.

Prior to joining TSGI, Johnson worked as an assistant/chief engineer at G&H Towing in Galveston, Texas. He also analyzed data trends in order to better identify systems that had potential for failure, minimizing frequency of emergency repairs.