Port NOLA and CORBA renew MoU

On Monday, the Central Ohio River Business Association (CORBA) announced that the Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) and CORBA have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) encouraging, among other things, joint marketing initiatives between the respective ports.

This marks the third renewal of this port-to-port relationship and serves as a direct bridge between the Ports of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky and Port NOLA.

Dave Hammond (left), Brandy Christian and Errin Howard (center), and Matt Gresham (right).

The document was signed by Brandy D. Christian, president and CEO of the Port NOLA and Errin Howard, chairperson of CORBA’s board of directors and executive director of RiverWorks Discovery. Howard is also a former Marine Log Top Women in Maritime winner.

David Hammond of Inland Marine Service and Matt Gresham, chief government affairs officer with the Port NOLA, were both present at the signing. Further, to show its continued commitment to the region, Port NOLA also agreed to support CORBA through direct membership as a general member.

CORBA is a trade association representing local businesses conducting commerce primarily along the Ohio River in the tri-state region, including Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. Its membership consists of barge tow companies, terminal operators, barge fleeting companies, restaurant and entertainment, local port authorities and municipalities, utilities, and other related maritime support companies.