Parker Towing christens two towboats honoring family namesakes

Parker Towing Company, Tuscaloosa, Ala., christened two new towboats, the M/V Olive Parker and M/V Callaway Parker, on October 14, further expanding its modern fleet serving inland waterways across the Southeast.

The M/V Olive Parker was built in 2021 by C&C Marine in Belle Chasse, La. The 147.5-by-34-foot vessel primarily operates on the Black Warrior, Warrior-Tombigbee and Tennessee rivers, transporting export coal, steel and grain products. Powered by twin Caterpillar 3516 diesel engines delivering a combined 4,400 horsepower through Reintjes reduction gears, the Olive Parker underscores the company’s role in supporting industry and commerce along America’s inland waterways.

The Parker family with the vessels’ namesakes in the front and center. CEO Tim Parker is on the right. (Photo Credit: Alison Parker)

The Olive Parker is named in honor of Olive Parker, the eight-year-old daughter of Tim and Megan Parker. Tim serves as president and CEO of Parker Towing Company.

The M/V Callaway Parker, built in 2025 by Verret Shipyard in Plaquemine, La., joins Parker Towing’s Liquid Division. The 86-by-30-foot vessel is powered by twin Caterpillar C32 diesel engines that generate a combined 2,000 horsepower through Reintjes reduction gears. She is assigned to Hunt Refining and will operate primarily on the Black Warrior and Warrior-Tombigbee rivers.

The vessel is named in honor of six-year-old Callaway “Callie” Parker, the youngest daughter of Tim and Megan Parker and the younger sister of Olive.

Parker Towing Co. is a family-owned marine transportation company that operates across the U.S. inland waterway system. The company provides logistics and transportation services for bulk commodities such as steel, aggregates, coal, forest products, grain, cement, asphalt and petroleum products.