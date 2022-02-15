Master Marine completes Plimsoll Marine towboat quartet

The Master Marine Inc. shipyard in Bayou La Batre, Ala., has delivered the 67- by 28-foot M/V Steel Skipper, the fourth of four towboats it is building for to LaPlace, La.-based Cooper Group company Plimsoll Marine, one of the Lower Mississippi River’s leading push boat operators.

The four vessels have been designed by Entech Designs LLC and are fully compliant with all U.S. Coast Guard regulatory requirements.

“Plimsoll Marine strives to provide the Lower Mississippi River with premier push boat services utilizing the industry’s most modern and capable fleet of vessels,” said Angus Cooper III, president, Cooper/T. Smith. “The delivery of the Steel Skipper marks another milestone in that effort. Our ongoing investment in building and maintaining the Plimsoll fleet is a testament to our pledge to always return the highest level of value to our customers.”

“Our customers expect the safest, most efficient, reliable operations, and Plimsoll Marine’s world-class team and state-of-the-art vessels ensure we consistently exceed those expectations,” said Karl Gonzales, vice president of Plimsoll Marine. “Plimsoll is proud to add the Steel Skipper to our growing fleet of state-of-the-art push boats. Paired with our experienced mariners, this vessel further ensures our ability to exceed customer expectations in the safest and most efficient manner.”

The towboat is powered by two Laborde Products Inc. Mitsubishi 803 hp Tier III marine diesel engines operating at 1,400 RPM and coupled to Twin Disc 5321 gears. Laborde Products also supplied the vessel’s two Northern Lights 65 kW Tier III electronic controlled generators.

A pair of Sound Propeller Services Inc. 70- by 48- by 7-inch four-bladed stainless steel propellers provide thrust through two J & S Machine Works, Inc. 7-inch ABS gradepropeller shafts with all Thordon Bearings, Thorplas bushings and shaft seals.

Rio Controls and Hydraulics Inc. supplied the steering system for the two 7-inch main and four 7-inch flanking rudders.

Gulf Coast Air & Hydraulics, Inc. provided a pair of Quincy reciprocating air compressors and ventilation fans. Schuyler Maritime LLC supplied all 18- by 12-inch rubber fendering around the perimeter of the vessel and push knees.

R.S Price & Son provided a Carrier mini-split HVAC system in all interior spaces with Blakeney Marine providing all custom woodwork and interior finishes. Donavon Marine supplied the large Bomar aluminum windows and Dales Welding and Fabricators LLC provided the aluminum exterior doors.

Wintech International LLC supplied a pair of 40-ton deck winches and New World, Inc. provided all electronics and communications, with an alarm system from Unlimited Control & Supply Inc.ctronics and communications, with an alarm system from Unlimited Control & Supply, Inc.

Each of the four towboats in the series has the capacity for 10,400 gallons of fuel, 4,359 gallons of potable water and 9,500 gallons of ballast water, along with providing a maximum 7-foot, 9-inch working draft.

Each vessel is outfitted with three crew staterooms housing six crewmembers, one and a half baths and a full galley arrangement.