Ingram Barge makes $1 million gift to SCI’s Ministry on the River

Ingram Barge Company has made a $1 million gift to the Seamen’s Church Institute (SCI) in support of its Ministry on the River campaign.

With a fleet of over 140 tow boats, 4,000 barges, and 2,000 workers, Ingram Barge is among the largest inland-waterway commodity transportation companies in the U.S. It says that its gift symbolizes Ingram’s confidence in and commitment to one of the Seamen’s Church Institute’s core initiatives, Ministry on the River, which focuses on mariner support and crisis response along the length of America’s inland river system and intracoastal waterways.

“Nothing is more important at Ingram Barge than the well-being of our associates,” said John D. Roberts, president and CEO of Ingram Marine Group. “And the Seamen’s Church Institute and the campaign to grow the Ministry on the River drives right to that foundation. When our associates need help, support, and care, our Seaman’s Church chaplains are there to provide just that. For us to participate in the growth of this wonderful support for our industry is an honor.”

“The Ingram Barge Company has been a tremendous supporter of SCI’s Ministry on the River program since its inception,” noted SCI President and Executive Director, the Rev. Mark Nestlehutt. “As SCI endeavors to raise $5 million to complete our Ministry on the River campaign, this transformative gift helps ensure that all mariners benefit from the services provided by SCI’s river chaplains. It will help expand our ability to respond more effectively to crises throughout the inland river system and Intracoastal waterway. This gift is yet another tangible example of Ingram’s solid commitment and concern for the welfare of U.S. mariners.”

The Seamen’s Church Institute is North America’s largest mariner and seafarer welfare organization. Founded in 1834 in New York City, SCI began its work along the Mississippi River and Gulf of Mexico in 1997.

SCI’s Ministry on the River currently employs two full-time river chaplains along the Upper and Lower Mississippi (with a third chaplain arriving soon in Houston) and an expansive network of chaplain associates along the entire river system to quickly meet the humanitarian, spiritual, and crisis needs of boat crews and individual mariners wherever they are in their journey.

Ingram’s generous gift will support the expansion of SCI’s Ministry on the River, helping build a broader and more responsive network to serve mariners in the vital inland-waterway transportation industry.

SCI’s presence along the Gulf and inland waterways also features the Center for Maritime Education with two state- of-the-art facilities in Houston and Paducah, Ky., providing simulator training, e-learning, and research data to mariners and river-transport companies.

In New Orleans, La., SCI’s Center for Mariner Advocacy provides legal support and vigorously campaigns for mariner and seafarer rights.