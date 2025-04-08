Cathy Hammond receives 2025 Mike Rushing Legacy Service Award Written by Heather Ervin









The Mike Rushing Legacy Service Award selection committee has selected Cathy Hammond, CEO and owner of Hebron, Ky.-based Inland Marine Service, as its second annual recipient of the award.

The award, named in honor of the late Mike Rushing, founder of Rushing Marine Service and a founder of the Towing Vessel Inspection Bureau (TVIB), will be presented to Hammond along with a donation to the Seamen’s Church Institute’s Ministry on the River program on Friday, May 30, at the Inland Marine Expo.

About Cathy Hammond

Cathy Hammond.

“We are proud to announce Cathy Hammond as the recipient of the 2025 Mike Rushing Legacy Service Award—an honor reserved for individuals whose careers reflect the highest standards of community service, professional excellence, and mentorship,” says TVIB. “Cathy’s life and legacy mirror the very values that Mike Rushing embodied—faith-driven service, fearless leadership, and unwavering support for those around her.”

Hammond is a graduate of Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., with a B.S. degree in vocational home economics. She received her master’s degree in reading education from The College of Mount St. Joseph in Cincinnati, Ohio. She taught 14 years in Cincinnati Public Schools and Covington Independent Schools teaching Vocational Home Economics, Math and Science.

She is currently CEO of Inland Marine Service. She began her river career in 1985. Hammond received most of her knowledge of the marine industry from riding company vessels. She worked alongside employees following the deck crew, working with the engineer and observing in the pilothouse. Inland Marine Service marked its 37th anniversary this past May. She has served on the board and executive committee for TVIB (Towing Vessel Inspection Bureau), where she also served as president. She is a member of The Waterways Council and The American Waterways Operators, where she served on the board of directors and executive committee.

Hammond was appointed to serve as a member of the Towing Safety Advisory Council (TSAC) by three different presidential cabinets and was the longest serving member on record. During her tenure on TSAC, she acted as vice chairman and participated in numerous working groups. She also participated on several working groups that were established to create the Responsible Carrier’s Program. She was the first chairman of the Accreditation Board, now known as the Standard’s Board.

Hammond is active in social betterment programs. She has made two mission trips to South Sudan, Africa. She is also an active volunteer with several National and Regional organizations that feed and educate the under-privileged. She most recently served as a staff member at Royal Family Kids Camp, a camp for foster children.

“Cathy is also a loyal friend and mentor to many in our industry. Like Mike, her leadership has always been hands-on,” TVIB says. “Throughout her career, Cathy has been a trailblazer for women in the marine industry. She broke barriers, shattered ceilings, and lowered ladders for those who followed. Her character, intelligence, and persistence opened doors for countless women and mariners, proving that with engagement and commitment, every voice can be heard.

“Cathy has mentored many—especially women—showing by example what’s possible when passion meets purpose. Her impact is profound and lasting, just like Mike’s. As we honor her with the 2025 Mike Rushing Legacy Service Award, we know without a doubt that Mike would be proud to see his friend and peer recognized for a lifetime of meaningful service.”

Hammond was also a 2022 Marine Log’s Top Women in Maritime award winner.