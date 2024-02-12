VIDEO: Damen delivers first in new CSD600 cutter suction dredge series Written by Nick Blenkey









The Damen Dredging Equipment shipyard in Nijkerk, Netherlands, has completed the first in its new CSD600 series of cutter suction dredges. It is now on its way to an Indonesian customer, PT Dua Samudera Perkasa as deck cargo on a heavy lift ship after being towed to Rotterdam through the Dutch polders from the shipyard, which is located in the heart of the Netherlands.

The distinctive CSD600 is a brand-new type of dismountable dredge recently added to the Damen standard range of dredges. It has a cutter power of 250 kW and a maximum dredging depth of -16 meters.

CSD600 under tow to Rotterdam

It was supplied to PT Dua Samudera Perkasa as part of a complete dredging package, which includes its transportation by ship, training of the crew on location as well as dredge spares to facilitate maintenance duties. The deal with the Indonesian owner was sealed smoothly as the dredge. being part of Damen’s stock build programme, was available for immediate delivery.

The powerful dredger, which has been named Jhoni 58 after the son of the owner, was extensively inspected at the Damen Dredging Equipment yard by the owners’ representatives. After various test on the onboard systems, the technical acceptance was signed and the CSD600 was towed to Rotterdam. Its main activity will be performing river maintenance dredging operations on the island of Kalimantan, where PT Dua Samudera Perkasa, is a key player in the port industry.

“We are honored to have been chosen to deliver the first cutter suction dredge and first-ever CSD600 to PT Dua Samudera Perkasa,” said Damen sales manager Inge Hoogenboezem. “We feel that this brand-new CSD600 design will fit their operation perfectly. We look forward to the Jhoni 58 arriving on site and starting operation.”