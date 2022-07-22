Port of Portland seeks shipyard proposals for dredge tender

Seattle-headquartered naval architecture firm Glosten reports that the Port of Portland, Ore., is soliciting proposals from qualified shipyards for the construction of a new dredge tender to replace the W.L. Williams.

Designed by Glosten, the Williams replacement vessel is a 69 foot long, twin-screw, multipurpose vessel powered by two Caterpillar Inc. C18 EPA Tier 3 engines. With its double-chined hull, pram bow, push knees, and a full suite of Markey Machinery Company Inc. electric winches on deck, it’s primed for the port’s waterway maintenance operations.