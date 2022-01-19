GLDD books $20.3 million Corps contract for dredging

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company LLC (GLDD), Houston, Texas, has been awarded a $20,315,900 firm-fixed-price contract for dredging, transporting, placing, planting and shaping beach fill, and performing pre- and post-construction beach surveys.

Work will be performed in Carolina Beach and Kure Beach, N.C., with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2022.

Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. The Wilmington Engineer District is the contracting activity (W912PM-22-C-0002).