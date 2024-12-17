Cashman Dredging wins $18.4M USACE contract

Quincy, Mass. – headquartered Cashman Dredging & Marine Contracting Co. LLC has been awarded an $18,495,200 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Fla., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 17, 2025.

Fiscal 2021-2025 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $18,495,200 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity.

The Jacksonville Engineer District, established in 1884, is the second largest civil works district in the U.S Army Corps of Engineers, with an area of responsibility encompassing Florida and the Caribbean.