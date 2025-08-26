Creole King unveiled at Port of Iberia

The Port of Iberia marked the christening last month of the Creole King, a barge-mounted stevedoring crane that officials say will expand cargo-handling capacity and improve efficiency along the Gulf Coast.

The Creole King, operated by Cooper Consolidated and assembled by E-Crane’s Gulf Coast Service team, stands 75 feet tall with a 125-foot reach. It is powered by an EC30382 PD-E crane from E-Crane’s 4000C Series, the largest of its kind in North America, and is capable of lifting up to 52 tons. The electric-powered crane is outfitted with interchangeable 47- and 39-cubic-yard clamshell grabs for bulk material handling.

Scott Becnel, director of business development for Cooper Consolidated, said the company sought equipment that balanced performance, maintenance and efficiency. E-Crane CEO Steve Osborne noted that the crane’s electric powertrain reduces fuel use by as much as 80% compared with conventional diesel-powered cranes.

Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan Bourgeois said the addition would strengthen logistics throughout South Louisiana. “Today we’re not just christening a crane—we’re ushering in a new chapter of opportunity for our ports and people,” she said.

The Port of Iberia invested more than $6 million through Louisiana’s Port Priority Program to refurbish infrastructure and upgrade facilities for the project. Port Executive Director Craig Romero said the Creole King initially created 12 jobs, with that number expected to grow to 50 as more cranes are built.

The Creole King is the sister crane to the Pelican, commissioned in December 2024. Both are based in Darrow, La., and are designed to work vessels up to Panamax size or operate in tandem with Cooper Consolidated’s barge-mounted grain handling system.

The Mississippi River corridor handles more than 90% of U.S. agricultural exports. Osborne said the Creole King demonstrates the region’s ability to adapt cargo-handling technology to meet industry demands.