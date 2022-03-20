Skagit County all-electric ferry project now fully financed

A project that will replace a 40 year old diesel powered vessel with a new all-electric ferry has marked another milestone,

Washington State’s Skagit County reports that the state legislature has finalized its 2022 transportation appropriations package. Among other appropriations, the legislation provides $14 million for the all-electric Guemes Ferry Replacement project. This funding completes the financing for the project, according to the county.

“This project is vital to residents of Guemes Island and has been a long time coming,” said Commissioner Peter Browning, who currently serves as Chair of the Board of County Commissioners. “We’re incredibly excited to begin project construction.”

The Guemes ferry replacement project will replace the current 40-year-old M/V Guemes with a new all-electric ferry, designed by Glosten. The ferry is expected to enter into full service by 2025.

The new vessel will be a double-ended vehicle and passenger ferry with a three-tiered deckhouse. The design accommodates four lanes of vehicles including highway-rated trucks and emergency vehicles.

“The M/V Guemes is nearing the end of its useful life and we need to replace it imminently,” said Commissioner Ron Wesen. “To have such considerable support from the entirety of our legislative delegation not only to replace the boat, but to replace it with an all-electric vessel is wonderful. We are truly blessed here in the Skagit.”

Commissioner Lisa Janicki said, “The M/V Guemes operates 365 days a year and with funding from the Climate Commitment Act, we’ll pull those large diesel motors out of the Salish Sea and provide reliable transportation to Guemes Island.”