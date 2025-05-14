Gladding-Hearn delivers repowered Fort Ripley to Charleston Branch Pilots

After 10 years of continuous service in the port of Charleston, the 65-foot pilot launch Fort Ripley has been delivered to the Charleston Branch Pilots by Gladding-Hearn, Duclos Corporation, after a repower and installation of a Seakeeper 40 gyro stabilizer.

The all-aluminum Fort Ripley was designed by Ray Hunt Design and Gladding-Hearn and built by the Somerset, Mass., shipyard in 2014. With a top speed of 28 knots, it was the first commercial vessel in the United States powered by Volvo Penta IPS drives with twin forward-facing, counter-rotating propellers.

The repower saw the three existing IPS 900 propulsion systems were replaced with three new Volvo Penta IPS 1050 propulsion systems, including new 800 bhp D13 engines, shafts, IPS-30 pods, and an EVC 2.0 control system and displays in the wheelhouse.

The Seakeeper gyro stabilizer was installed in the space of a redundant fire pump. [Photo: Gladding-Hearn]

Engine speed and pod steering are controlled by three joysticks, one on the wheelhouse console and two on the aft docking stations.

“The IPS system saves weight and space for additional fuel or accommodations and has proved to increase maneuverability and consume about 30% less fuel,” said Peter Duclos, the shipyard’s co-president and director of sales.

The Seakeeper gyro stabilizer, installed in the space of a redundant fire pump, is expected to reduce vessel roll up to 80%. The 4,000-pound gyro required structural modifications for a substantial foundation in the tank room.

“This is our second Seakeeper gyro installation on a pilot boat. Its effect is noticed mostly at rest or slow speeds, but it improves vessel feel and handling at all speeds,” said Duclos.

Other work on the Fort Ripley included servicing the Humphree interceptors, bilge system, HVAC system, and replacing the wheelhouse windows with electrically heated windows.