EBDG partners with Silverback Marine on truckable tug project

Seattle headquartered Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) has partnered with Tacoma, Wash., based aluminum workboat builder Silverback Marine to design a compact yet powerful tugboat that can be transported by truck over the road. The truckable tug has an overall length of 25 feet 10 7⁄8 inches, a beam of 14 feet 6 inches and a draft of 3 feet 4 inches.

The vessel can be easily transported to job sites with enough power and maneuverability to perform push-assists.

With 500 horsepower, the tug will produce a bollard pull over 12,500 pounds and has a still water range of 60 nautical miles pushing approximately 10,000 pounds at 4.1 knots.

The design is available with either electric, hybrid, or outboard propulsion options and can be further customized to fit a specific operation.

EBDG says the tug can be used in a fleet as an alternative to a traditional, larger vessel and offers flexibility unavailable in standard designs. It can be operated with a one-person crew and is not required to comply with United States Coast Guard SubChapter M Regulations.