Buttigieg names members of new maritime panel

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg today announced the appointment of 25 new members to the Maritime Transportation System National Advisory Committee (MTSNAC).

The MTSNAC’s Charter is to advise the Secretary, through the Maritime Administration (MARAD) Administrator, on ways to identify and address impediments hindering the effective use of short sea transportation.

The new members will serve on the MTSNAC during the implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, when, says the DOT, addressing supply chains and moving goods to market has never been more important.

“Our maritime industry plays a central role in our supply chains and our economic strength as a nation,” said Secretary Buttigieg. “These new members will help us deliver the maritime investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, fighting inflation and reducing delays for the American people.”

The MTSNAC includes leaders from commercial transportation firms, trade associations, state and local public entities, labor organizations, academic, and environmental groups that advise the Secretary on policies to ensure that the U.S. marine transportation system can respond to continual increases in trade.

The MTSNAC will ultimately comprise 22 members from public and private entities and 5 senior federal employees from various agencies whose purpose is to guide the Secretary of Transportation on matters relating to U.S. maritime transportation, its integration with other segments of the transportation system, and the viability of the U.S. Merchant Marine.

“The diverse and inclusive perspectives of these leaders will truly make a difference in the maritime industry,” said Maritime Administrator Ann Phillips. “We look forward to the energy they will bring to help tackle the urgent challenges business, labor, and federal and state governments face addressing bottlenecks at ports and speeding the movement of people and goods.”

The Department says it strives to select dynamic individuals with in-depth knowledge of their respective industries or government sectors. Members are nominated through a full and open process published in the Federal Register. The final two members will be appointed at a later date.

The new members are:

Russell Adise, U.S. Department of Commerce

Aimee Andres, Inland Rivers, Ports and Terminals, Inc.

Cheryl Ball, Missouri Department of Transportation

Lauren Beagen, Roger Williams University

Lisa Burley, U.S. Customs and Border Protection

David Cicalese, International Longshoremen’s Association

Brian Clark, North Carolina Ports Authority

Mario Cordero, Port of Long Beach

James Dillman, Gateway Terminal

Berit Eriksson, Sailors’ Union of the Pacific

Roger Guenther, Port Houston

Craig Johnson, Flagship Management, LLC

Brian Jones, Nucor Corporation

David Libatique, Port of Los Angeles

Mike Moltzen, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Pat Mutschler, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Stephen Spoljaric, Bechtel

Erik Stromberg, Lamar University Center for Port Management

Shelly Sugarman, U.S. Coast Guard

Jack Sullivan, Matson Navigation, Inc.

Augustine Tellez, Seafarers International Union of North America

Adam Tindall-Schlicht, Port of Milwaukee

Penny Traina, Columbiana County Port Authority

Tom Wetherald, Global Dynamics – NASSCO

Robert Wellner, Liberty Global Logistics, LLC

Robert Wellner and David Libatique will serve as Chair and Vice-Chair respectively.