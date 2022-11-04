Bisso Towboat back at Main Iron Works for a further ASD tractor tug Written by Nick Blenkey









Luling, La.-based Bisso Towboat Co., Inc. has signed an agreement with Main Iron Works LLC, Houma, La., to begin construction of a 5,000 BHP ASD tractor tug.

The tug will feature two Caterpillar 3516E Tier 4F main propulsion engines, each developing 2,500 BHP each at 1,600 RPM. They will drive two Kongsberg US205S azimuthing thrusters with 2,400 mm diameter stainless steel propellers in stainless steel nozzles. The estimated bollard pull will be 66 tons.

Auxiliary equipment will include a JonRie Series 240 escort winch, Caterpillar C4.4 118 kW generator sets and a full complement of safety, monitoring and electronic equipment.

Tankage includes capacities for 30,162 gallons of diesel fuel, 1,442 gallons of lube oil, 1,442 gallons of hydraulic oil, 2,000 gallons of DEF and 9,538 gallons of potable water.

The new tug will be the sixth ASD tractor tug constructed by the Main Iron Works shipyard for Bisso in the past eight years and will reinforce Bisso’s position as the operator of the largest fleet of ASD tractor tugs serving the Mississippi River ship-assist trade, with 10 ASD tractor tugs.