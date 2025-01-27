AWO names Michael Breslin senior director of safety and sustainability Written by Nick Blenkey









Michael Breslin has been named senior director of safety and sustainability at the American Waterways Operators (AWO).

In this role, he collaborates with industry leaders to champion best practices that advance mariner safety and promote sustainable operations across the marine transportation sector.

Breslin has over 15 years of experience in the towing and barge industry, beginning his career as a deckhand with Turn Services in New Orleans in 2009. Over the years, he has held roles in logistics, safety, environmental compliance, training, claims, and operations, building a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities within the industry.

He joined AWO in 2021 as director of safety and sustainability and has since been a driving force behind programs that prioritize safety and environmental stewardship.

Before entering the maritime industry, Breslin served in the Louisiana Army National Guard, where he supported Operation Enduring Freedom and participated in Hurricane Katrina response operations.

A New Orleans native, Breslin is passionate about advocating for mariner safety and sustainable practices. Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with his family and friends in his hometown.