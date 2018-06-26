Saudi Arabian OSV operator implements ABS NS software fleet wide

JUNE 26, 2018 —ABS and Saudi Arabia's Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services (RVOS) are finalizing implementation of the ABS Nautical Systems (NS) fleet management software across its fleet of 44 offshore support vessels (OSVs).

RVOS, part of Rawabi Holdings, is using NS software to deliver operational insights that will allow it to continuously improve client services. With the NS Maintenance, Purchasing, Crewing, Document Management and HSQE modules, RVOS is improving efficiency and fostering an enhanced safety culture for its fleet.

"The NS software suite is designed to enable fleet owners to use real-time data for more definitive and smarter operational decisions," said ABS Nautical Systems COO Stephen Schwarz. "As OSV owners are pressed to demonstrate continuous improvements in operational efficiency as well as provide accurately detailed operating records, NS is the ideal tool to support those objectives."

NS software modules provide intuitive customizable interfaces and reports allowing operators to gain rich insights into key performance parameters and compliance conditions.

"By introducing ABS NS to our fleet and key modules within our operating system, we envision this advanced technology will ensure success for our clients and our internal stakeholders,"said Ossama Al-Muhtaseb, Rawabi Vallianz General Manager. "This comprehensive solution allows the company to grow by leaps and bounds, while ensuring standardization in our processes for efficient and effective mobilization of our resources."

The NS solution provides complete capabilities to plan, execute and document all compliance work processes. Cloud-based applications enable rapid deployment of software, which means clients always have the latest version to ensure compliance with new regulations. New NS mobile applications have been developed to support specific onboard crew and manager work functions and can be used both on and offline on iOS and Android devices.