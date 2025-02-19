TTB 2025: That’s Progress – Crowley’s innovative LNG barge

Last summer, Crowley took delivery of the LNG bunker barge Progress from Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay, Wis. At 12,000 cubic meters capacity and with a length of 430 feet, it is the largest Jones Act compliant LNG bunker barge thus far built.

To go into more detail on the design, construction and operation of the barge, a trio of Crowley representatives who worked directly on managing the project will present at Marine Log’s Tugs, Towboats & Barges (TTB) 2025 conference on March 25-26 in Mobile, Ala.

Presenters include Dean Sahr, Director – New Construction & LNG Engineering, Crowley Engineering Services; Craig Savey, Project Manager, Crowley Engineering Services; and Scott Sutherland, Manager – Crowley Engineering Services. Savey and Sutherland worked together on the design of the LNG barge for Crowley Engineering, while Sahr worked in a construction management role for Crowley Shipping, the customer.

The barge features two 6,000-cubic-meter bilobe Type C tanks designed to transport LNG at -163°C and incorporates technologies that include capability developed by Shell and Crowley’s engineering services group to flexibly deliver LNG to various types of LNG containment systems.

ABOUT TTB 2025

The conference’s focus will be on “Charting a Course for Operational Excellence” through a combination of innovative strategies and proven best practices aimed at optimizing operations across the board. As the maritime industry continues to evolve, staying ahead of technological advancements and regulatory changes is key to remaining competitive. TTB 2025 will provide an in-depth look at the latest trends and technologies that are transforming the tug, towboat, and barge market. Attendees will gain valuable insights into new solutions designed to enhance efficiency, productivity, and sustainability in operations.

In addition to American Waterways Operators being the event’s premiere association sponsor, SNAME is the event’s association supporter.

One of the key draws of TTB 2025 is the opportunity to explore cutting-edge innovations that are shaping the future of the industry. Attendees will learn about groundbreaking advancements, such as Crowley’s LNG barge, a game-changing innovation that is paving the way for more sustainable and efficient barge operations. This, along with other cutting-edge technologies, will be on display and discussed in-depth, offering practical insights into how these advancements can be implemented to improve operational performance.

In addition to technological innovation, the conference will delve into strategies for navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. With ongoing changes to the Jones Act and other maritime regulations, it’s essential for businesses to stay ahead of compliance requirements and adapt to new challenges. TTB 2025 will offer expert-led sessions on how to successfully navigate these regulatory shifts and maintain operational efficiency in an increasingly complex environment. The conference will also explore workforce challenges, offering strategies to address labor shortages and attract the skilled professionals necessary for the industry’s continued success.

For businesses looking to position themselves for long-term growth, TTB 2025 will provide the tools and resources needed to streamline operations and enhance productivity. With a focus on practical, actionable solutions, the conference will help attendees develop strategies for success that can be implemented across their organizations. Whether looking to improve existing processes or adopt new technologies, TTB 2025 offers the perfect platform for achieving operational excellence.

