McAllister Towing takes delivery of Tier IV tractor tug









New York City headquartered McAllister Towing has taken delivery of its latest tractor tug, the Eileen McAllister, from shipbuilder Washburn & Doughty of East Boothby, Me.

Powered by twin 3516E Tier IV Caterpillar engines with twin Schottel SRP 490 Z-drive units, the 6,770 horsepower tug measures 93 feet x 38 feet and achieved over 84 metric tons of bollard pull during her ABS bollard pull certification.

The Eileen will soon join her sister vessel, the Tate McAllister, as the most powerful tug in Port Everglades, Fla.

Combining her eco-friendly CAT engines with Markey winches on the bow and stern, the Eileen is at the forefront of shipdocking tugs. She will supply McAllister customers with the power they need to make their port connections in a safe and efficient fashion.

The Eileen McAllister was delivered by Washburn & Doughty on April 6 and immediately set sail for her new home port. The months long construction of the tug was overseen by McAllister Engineering Manager Martin Costa and Fleet Engineer Jamie Thibodeaux.

Captain Chuck Runnion, McAllister Towing of Port Everglades’ Vice President and General Manager, is looking forward to the tug’s arrival.

“The Eileen McAllister was constructed specifically to meet the needs of handling the ever-increasing size of vessels calling into Port Everglades,” he says. “This tug, along with the Tate McAllister, will be able to safely handle these ships and even larger ones with exceptional control and power. The McAllister team in Port Everglades is proud and motivated to be able to bring the newest level of service to our customers.”

The Eileen McAllister was christened at her launch by Eileen Buch, Eileen Duane Donovan, and Eileen Fitzsimons. The three Eileens are direct descendants of James McAllister, who founded McAllister Towing in 1864.