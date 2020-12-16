VIDEO: Versatile amphibious dredge now available in North America

Moran Iron Works, Onaway, Mich., has partnered with Ann Arbor, Mich., based Watermaster NA to manufacture a Jones Act compliant version of the Finnish-engineered AMD 5000 amphibious dredging machine.

The video embedded below gives an insight into the capabilities of the machine, which has been successful worldwide for 30 years.

The first American-manufactured Jones Act AMD 5000 is already under construction by Moran Iron Works.

The two companies came together over a year ago and, through a series of leadership meetings in Helsinki and Onaway, they agreed to join forces in an OEM partnership.

Watermaster NA anticipates considerable growth as the U.S. marine maintenance industry becomes aware of the unique capabilities of the AMD 5000.

“We could not be more pleased working with such a high quality fabrication firm as Moran Iron Works (MIW),” says Jonathan Dreyfuss, President of Watermaster NA. “Not only are we glad to bring manufacturing jobs to Michigan, but also to be bringing new technology to the marine environmental remediation industry and the subsequent jobs created there. We anticipate a long relationship with MIW as we introduce this machine across the U.S. and Canada as a new means of addressing the increasingly necessary maintenance and remediation of waterways.”

“We are excited to partner with Watermaster NA in a manufacturing venture that will ultimately better a small rural Michigan community and the great State of Michigan.” said Tom Moran, CEO and founder of Moran Iron Works. “Our team has been working hard with Watermaster NA and the engineering team in Finland to replicate the superb fabrication and assembly of the European machine. This is a serious machine for serious work.”