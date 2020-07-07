Port of Green Bay reports robust June tonnage totals

With imports of nearly 110,000 tons of foreign salt and 73,000 tons of limestone, June was a strong month for tonnage moving into and out of the Port of Green Bay Wis., the western-most port of Lake Michigan. Total imports and exports hit nearly 288,000 tons in June to move the year-to-date totals 3% ahead of the same time a year ago.

“Last year was very good for the port, hitting tonnage levels we hadn’t seen since 2007,” said Port Director Dean Haen. “To be ahead of that pace for this year is tremendous. We certainly hope to see that continue as we move through the shipping season.”

In addition imports of foreign salt and domestic limestone, imports of foreign petroleum products reached nearly 50,000 tons, while exports of petroleum products topped 5,200 tons. For the overall shipping season, imports of domestic petroleum products are up 390%, foreign limestone imports are up 140%, imports of foreign salt are up 53% and domestic cement imports are up 42%.

“The June tonnages certainly provide reason for optimism,” Haen added. “There are, of course, many variables at play, but it’s encouraging to see our tonnage outpacing 2019 at this point”

So far for the 2020 shipping season, 58 vessels have visited the Port of Green Bay, just one ahead of last year at this time.