J.F. Brennan acquires Specialty Diving Services, Inc.

La Crosse, Wis., headquartered J.F. Brennan Company has announces the asset acquisition of New England-based Specialty Diving Services, Inc (SDS).

Founded in 1986, SDS is headquartered within a short range of Boston and New York at the Port of Davisville in North Kingstown, R.I. where it has an office, shop, a yard, a dock facility, and 28 team members.

The acquisition enables Brennan to establish another strategic location in the New England area, a reputable client list, and a local workforce of experienced marine professionals.

“We are ecstatic to introduce Specialty Diving Services (SDS) as the latest addition to the Brennan organization,” said Brennan Vice President of Business Development Mark Binsfeld. “SDS has built a great reputation throughout New England as a top-notch marine construction and commercial dive contractor. SDS and Brennan have many similarities, from the types of work that we pursue to the corporate culture we work hard to keep. It’s a terrific fit.”

As the transition continues, the previous SDS Owner Nick Tanionos will stay on board with Brennan to ensure a seamless transition.

“As owner of SDS I could not imagine a more perfect fit for my former company than to join forces with J.F. Brennan Company. I am blessed and humbled to be part of a great family-based corporation,” said Tanionos.

Brennan’s company mission is to create and execute innovative solutions to the world’s most complex maritime, environmental, and infrastructure challenges.

“Our work has great purpose,” said Brennan President and CEO Matt Binsfeld. “The addition of our friends at SDS increases our commitment to safely executing highly sophisticated environmental remediation and marine infrastructure improvements across this country. We eagerly anticipate the weeks and months ahead as we more fully integrate SDS and Brennan. We are in exciting times, and this is a wonderful step forward.”