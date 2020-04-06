Carboline offers free online coatings education classes

St. Louis, Mo., headquartered coatings specialist Carboline is offering a series of free online trainings. The company has always been committed to advancing education in the

corrosion industry and says it wants to continue its mission during these difficult times

The trainings started March 31. Due to the popularity of the courses, Carboline is now offering a second group of 15 sessions starting April 8. Topics include; Generic Types of Coatings, Surface Preparation of Steel, and Weathering Finishes.

“Now more than ever, we need to connect to our customers and employees, and we feel providing free educational opportunities is a great way to connect during this time,” said Melissa Molitor, Vice President of Marketing.

Follow Carboline on LinkedIn and Twitter for announcements on how to sign up for sessions.

Founded in 194, Carboline produces high quality performance coatings, linings and fireproofing products in more than 20 manufacturing facilities around the world.