Armstrong Marine USA builds new Liberty National Golf Club ferry

A 46 foot x 15 foot planing catamaran is currently under construction at Armstrong Marine USA, Port Angeles, Wash., for Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, N.J. Called Liberty National I, it is slated for completion this spring and will transport passengers between North Cove Marina in New York and the private club’s dock in New Jersey.

With a USCG COI for 30 passengers plus two crew, the vessel features twin Yamaha 425 hp outboards, an aft second station, full-width walk-through cabin, galley, head, Northern Lights 12 kW generator, and Garmin/Furuno navigation equipment.

Amenities inside the climate-controlled cabin include flip-down golf bag storage, comfortable wrap-around bench seating, and an entertainment electronics package.

A bold vinyl wrap and Lumishore underwater lighting give the vessel a striking appearance on the water.

Armstrong Marine USA Sales & Marketing Director Charlie Crane commented on the project: “Working with Captain Ken Kreisler and General Manager Lee Smith has been a pleasure. They did their research and came to us to design a well-appointed catamaran water taxi. We were also pleased to collaborate with designer Teresa Francis to select high quality fit and finish options that will set Liberty National I apart.”