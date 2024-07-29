Hornbeck Offshore in U.S. Navy mentor protégé agreement with Next Generation Logistics

Covington, La.-headquartered Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (HOS) reports that the Navy’s Office of Small Business Programs has recently approved a mentor protégé agreement between the company and New Orleans based Next Generation Logistics, LLC

HOS notes that small businesses are a vital part of the U.S. economy. They include veteran/service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses, historically underutilized business zone small businesses, small disadvantaged businesses, and women-owned small business concerns,

The mentor protégé program helps small businesses like NGL expand their footprint in the defense industrial base through the development of technical capabilities and mentoring.

NGL is the only firm certified under the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 8(a) program that operates and delivers a wide array of solutions and services in the marine transportation industry among federal, state and local agencies.

Through the mentor protégé program, Hornbeck Offshore will continue to work with NGL to provide tailored solutions in support of the United States Government.

HOS president and CEO Todd Hornbeck commented, “Although our connection with NGL began many years ago, we are very pleased that the Government has formally approved this relationship. We look forward to the opportunities that this program will provide NGL through the leadership of Captain Eddie Compass and we will continue to explore additional ways for our Company to support NGL and the Navy.”

Eddie Compass IV, CEO and founder of NGL said, “The mentor protégé agreement will fundamentally change the way that NGL can do business. Our relationship with Hornbeck Offshore has allowed us to now service the Navy both domestically and internationally in a way that is a win for NGL and a win for our country. I want to personally thank the Navy, Todd Hornbeck, and his entire team for supporting NGL over the years. We look forward to our collective success in the future.”