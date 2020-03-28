Globalstar launches new Sat-Fi2 remote antenna station bundle for maritime communications

Globalstar launches new Sat-Fi2 remote antenna station bundle for maritime communicationsWritten by Marine Log Staff
Covington, La., headquartered satcom services provider Globalstar, Inc. has introduced its offering for the maritime industry. The new Sat-Fi2 Remote Antenna Station (RAS)+, expands the capabilities of the more portable Sat-Fi2 Wi-Fi Hotspot by incorporating a highly efficient remote antenna, combined with additional accessories, making it a one-stop shop option for enabling communication where cellular service is unavailable.
The Sat-Fi2 RAS+ easily installs to a fixed power source for seamless connectivity via the next generation Globalstar Satellite Network. The Sat-Fi2 RAS+ utilizes satellite wi-fi technology enabling users to stay connected while they are mobile, and ideal for users in remote locations offshore and along coastal and inland waterways.
The solution includes a pole-mounted satellite antenna and a pole-mounted marine GPS antenna that addresses the demand for satellite communications on the water.
Globalstar’s new Sat-Fi2 RAS+ maritime solution is designed as a low-cost alternative satellite terminal that provides voice, and data services, while being flexible enough for enabled crew solution devices to be integrated. The solution has a small helical satellite and GPS antenna with a below-deck fixed power unit, wi-fi and ethernet connections as well as voice from a smartphone app or email, SMS, data and weather information. If preferred, an additional desktop app can also be used to conduct business independent or simultaneous to other users.