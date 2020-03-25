Gulf Island to build two more T-ATS vessels

Gulf Island Shipyards LLC, Houma, La., has beem awarded a $129,925,080 modification to a previously awarded contract to exercise options for the construction of two additional towing, salvage and rescue ships (T-ATS) and for the performance of unique item identification on the T-ATS 6-class program.

The contract also includes options for associated support efforts related to the ship design and construction for special studies, engineering and industrial services, provisioned items orders, unique item identification and data rights license.

Work is expected to be complete by October 2022. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $129,925,080 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.