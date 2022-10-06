Canada’s Verreault Shipyard has a new owner

Québec Clty headquartered Ocean Group Inc. has acquired Verreault Shipyard, located in the municipality of Les Méchins, Québec, in the Gaspé Peninsula. The yard’s facilities include a 244 meter long by 26 meter wide dry dock and the acquisition will also see privately-held Ocean Group adding to its fleet the two Verreault tugs that currently provide service at the Les Méchins and Matane docks.

Ocean Group says that the deal allows it to acquire an additional high-capacity site for ship repair and conversion, complementary to its facilities in Isle-aux-Coudres.

“Combining our expertise with that of Verreault Shipyard is a concrete example of our desire to increase our service offering for the benefit of our customers. The synergy of our respective strengths, the sum of our experiences and the competence of our teams allow us to approach this new milestone in our growth with confidence. For our 50th anniversary, we are giving ourselves all the tools we need to better face the exciting challenges that the future promises,” said Ocean Group President and CEO Jacques Tanguay.

“We share the same corporate values and a common vision for the industry with Ocean Group,” said Verreault Shipyard President and COO Richard Beaupré. “A vision that is synonymous with prosperity for our shipyard, where our expertise will be put to good use in the many current and future projects.”