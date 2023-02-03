Austal USA’s Spencer Johnson named Marine Engineer/Naval Architect of the Year

Austal USA naval architect Spencer Johnson has been recognized by the Mobile, Ala., Area Council of Engineers (MACE) as the Marine Engineer/Naval Architect of the Year.

In a tradition that dates back to 1967, MACE recognizes engineers in the community for their achievements and leadership.

With a bachelor of science in naval architecture and marine engineering degree from Webb Institute, Johnson has over 30 years of experience as a naval architect having contributed significantly to Austal USA’s success since joining the company in 2007.

“We’re always incredibly proud when the hard work and accomplishments of one of our own is recognized by their industry peers,” Austal USA president Rusty Murdaugh said. “Spencer’s technical expertise in the engineering field has put our programs on a trajectory for success. His dedication to share his knowledge through mentoring and teaching our younger engineers, naval architects and designers will have an impact that extends well beyond the 28 ships and counting that have been delivered under his watch.”

Johnson’s extensive leadership and engineering experience has helped Austal USA develop and grow a department of structural engineers, naval architects, and designers charged with building some of the nation’s most complex ships. During his tenure with Austal USA, he has led the detail design and construction efforts of two major Navy shipbuilding programs and is advancing concept designs for next generation programs such as the Light Amphibious Warship, Next Generation Logistics Ship, and Large Unmanned Surface Vessel.