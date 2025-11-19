VIDEO: Prop SF rebrands, buys Artemis eFoiler

Belfast, Northern Ireland-headquartered foiling ferry innovator Artemis Technologies reports that San Francisco-based Prop SF has rebranded as Prop Worldwide. As part of an initiative that includes expansion beyond the Bay Area, where it operates the Treasure Island Ferry service, the company has purchased an Artemis EF-12 Escape electric foiling ferry that can be configured for over 30 passengers and is to be delivered in 2027.

The acquisition of the EF-12 Escape, which features Artemis Technologies’ eFoiler electric propulsion system, is part of a rebrand and expansion aimed at redefining ferry services with community-centric, zero-emission solutions that alleviate urban congestion while reducing environmental impact.

This first vessel acquisition by Prop Worldwide is partially funded through California’s Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project (CORE) and marks Prop’s first step to scaling operations in waterway dependent communities that are often overlooked by larger ferry routes.

“We’ve always doubled down on redefining what ferry services should be, with a community-centric operation focused on accessible solutions that combat urban congestion, while eliminating carbon emissions,” said Prop CEO James Jaber. “On the heels of our Treasure Island Ferry success in the Bay Area, we’ve now established a model that can be replicated across the U.S. and internationally, supporting our goal of growing beyond commuter routes and creating opportunities in the commercial, industrial and offshore service markets.”

“Our mission has always been to provide a solution that addresses the many transportation challenges urban areas face, while reducing environmental impact.” said David Tyler, co-founder of Artemis Technologies. “Aligning ourselves with Prop provides us the opportunity to continue to expand our footprint in the U.S. by bringing our market-leading Artemis eFoiler technology to communities that can benefit most from cleaner, more efficient waterborne transit. Naturally connected waterways make it possible to operate smaller, more flexible vessels that help reduce operating costs, improve efficiency, and extend service to more people.”