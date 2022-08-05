Indonesian shipyard wins repeat orders for uncomplicated “people mover”

Developed to cater to a market segment demanding lower ticket prices, the 255-seat catamaran ferry Indomal Empire is described by designer Incat Crowther as an “uncomplicated and efficient people mover.”

Built by PT Cahaya Samudra Shipyard in Batam, Indonesia, the 30.9 meter long, 8.5 meter beam Incat Crowther 30 ferry is operating services on the Malacca Strait between Indonesia and Malaysia and has been performing well in demanding conditions.

Indomal Empire’s success has resulted in orders for three additional vessels, with further vessels scheduled for construction as “stock” vessels for general sale.

Operated by Indomal Express, the catamaran ferry has a functional layout of forward-facing seats over two decks and is outfitted to a high standard. Midship entry doors on the main deck provide a central boarding position in direct proximity to stairs to the upper deck. Luggage racks are fitted here and at the forward end of the cabin. The main deck seats 207 and has three bathrooms aft.

The upper deck is full width and affords a good outlook around the wheelhouse and to the sides. 48 passengers are accommodated, with a single toilet aft. A collection of outboard seats are provided with tables.

Large deck hatches at the midship boarding doors of the catamaran ferry provide access to hull compartments dedicated to luggage storage.

Indomal Empire is powered by twin MAN D2862 LE483 main engines, each developing 1,066 kW @ 2,100 rpm and easily propelling the vessel to a top speed of 30 knots. Propulsion is via a pair of ZF 3050 gearboxes to fixed-pitch propellers.